Save lives, plant trees: Bringing down Karachi’s temperature

May 22, 2018
Syed Ali Hasnain Zaidi




Planting trees is the only way to bring down the temperature in Karachi. SAMAA has started planting trees in order to save future generations from the sweltering temperature. Will you also partake?

Karachi has seen the worst of the heatwave in 2015 when more than 1,000 people died from the heat stroke. Three years later, the temperature is once again passed the 40°C mark and according to a welfare organisation, more than 60 people died on Monday.

Residents of Karachi should plant as many trees as possible in order to bring down the temperature and put deforestation to a halt. Otherwise, the soaring temperature may just be too hot to handle in the coming years.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd May 2018

 

See Also

Books meant to be given away to students being sold as scrap in Karachi

May 22, 2018 5:37 pm

PTI’s 100-day plan has been copied from Vision 2025, says Ahsan Iqbal

May 22, 2018 3:47 pm

Buttler to maintain attacking approach in Pakistan test

May 22, 2018 3:01 pm

I curse everyone who wants a Karachi province, says Sindh CM

May 22, 2018 2:29 pm

Cyclone making its way towards Karachi, warns Met Office

May 22, 2018 12:27 pm

Pakistan to hold practice session ahead of Lord’s Test

May 22, 2018 11:54 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.