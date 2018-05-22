Save lives, plant trees: Bringing down Karachi’s temperature

Karachi has seen the worst of the heatwave in 2015 when more than 1,000 people died from the heat stroke. Three years later, the temperature is once again passed the 40°C mark and according to a welfare organisation, more than 60 people died on Monday.Residents of Karachi should plant as many trees as possible in order to bring down the temperature and put deforestation to a halt. Otherwise, the soaring temperature may just be too hot to handle in the coming years.

