Sara Taseer tweets slideshow of Salmaan Taseer on 74th birth anniversary

May 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistani civil society activists light candles on the anniversary of the death of the governor of Punjab province Salmaan Taseer in Lahore on January 4, 2016. His bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, assassinated him for his vocal stance on the blasphemy law. Photo: AFP

Sara Taseer tweeted a slideshow of her father, the late Salmaan Taseer, who would have been 74 years today (Thursday).

Mr Taseer was the governor of Punjab when his bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, assassinated him for his vocal stance on the blasphemy law. On January 4, 2011, Qadri shot Mr Taseer 27 times at Kohsar Market in Islamabad.

Mr Taseer was born in Shimla, India. He began participating in politics in his student life and joined the PPP.

His son, Shehryar Taseer, also remembered him in a tweet.

On October 1, 2011, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad sentenced Qadri to death for murdering Mr Taseer. He was executed on February 29, 2016.

In the same year as the governor’s death, the Taliban kidnapped Mr Taseer’s son, Shahbaz Taseer. He was rescued in 2016.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st May 2018

 

