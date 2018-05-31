Sara Taseer tweets slideshow of Salmaan Taseer on 74th birth anniversary

Sara Taseer tweeted a slideshow of her father, the late Salmaan Taseer, who would have been 74 years today (Thursday).

Mr Taseer was the governor of Punjab when his bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, assassinated him for his vocal stance on the blasphemy law. On January 4, 2011, Qadri shot Mr Taseer 27 times at Kohsar Market in Islamabad.

I made this slideshow to remember @SalmaanTaseer today. Enjoy it and say a prayer for him today. His birthday pic.twitter.com/Jk7XVggVlb — Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) May 31, 2018

Mr Taseer was born in Shimla, India. He began participating in politics in his student life and joined the PPP.

His son, Shehryar Taseer, also remembered him in a tweet.

Laid flowers at my father @SalmaanTaseer ‘s grave this morning. Today would have been his 74th birthday. #SalmaanTaseer #IAmTaseer pic.twitter.com/Sz9TJbrcBg — Shehryar Taseer (@shehryar_taseer) May 31, 2018

On October 1, 2011, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad sentenced Qadri to death for murdering Mr Taseer. He was executed on February 29, 2016.

In the same year as the governor’s death, the Taliban kidnapped Mr Taseer’s son, Shahbaz Taseer. He was rescued in 2016.

Story first published: 31st May 2018