Sadqa-e-Fitr fixed at Rs 100 per head

The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr has been set Rs100 rupees per person this year, said Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

Mufti Muneeb advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid ul Fitr so that they could also celebrate the festival.

Sadqa-e-Fitr is an amount of charity in the form of staple foodstuffs which all Muslims with the means are required to pay at the end of holy month of Ramazan.

The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.

Sadqa-e-Fitr is an obligation for every Muslim male or female who owns 613.35 grams of silver or equivalent either in the form of money ornaments stock in trade or in the form of some goods or commodities beyond one’s normal needs.

