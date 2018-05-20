Sabika Sheikh’s body to reach Pakistan on Monday

The dead body of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh is expected to reach Pakistan on Monday.

Sabika Sheikh, who was completing her education in the United States, was one of the 10 students killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Pakistan’s Counsul General in Houston Aisha Farooqui collected the body.

The funeral prayers of Sabika Sheikh will be offered on Sunday at 2:00 pm local time.

Funeral prayers for Sabika Sheikh Sunday at 2 pm masjid sabrieen 610 brand lane Stafford Texas.@pid_gov @ForeignOfficePk @PakEmbassyDC — consul general pak (@pkconsulhouston) May 19, 2018

In Pakistan, the Santa Fe shooting has unleashed an outpouring of sympathy and horror over the tragic murder of Sheikh, who had been in the US for 10 months and was just weeks away from coming home.

People from all walks of life expressed sadness and grief over the incident.

Sheikh, whose father said she had always excelled in school, had nurtured dreams of serving in Pakistan’s foreign office.

She had been due to return to Karachi in time for Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam’s most revered holidays, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in which families come together and celebrate with days of feasting.

Story first published: 20th May 2018