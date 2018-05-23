Sabika Sheikh’s body arrives in Karachi

Relatives of Sabika Sheikh waited at the Old Terminal of the airport as her body was brought to Karachi via the Turkish airline.Seventeen-year-old Sabika Sheikh was shot dead by a schoolmate in Santa Fe, Texas a couple of days ago. She was studying as an exchange student in the United States and had planned to return briefly to Pakistan for Eid.American Consul-General John Warner and the staff of the US Consulate were present with Sabika's family at the airport to receive her body. Representatives of various political parties were also present to receive Sabika's body. These included the PTI's Faisal Vawda, the PPP's Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah among othersSabika's funeral prayers will be offered at Hakeem Saeed Ground at 9:00am on Wednesday morning. She will be buried at Azimpura graveyard located at Shah Faisal Colony.Her funeral prayers will be led by Maulana Iqbal, the Imam of Federal Urdu University.

Story first published: 23rd May 2018