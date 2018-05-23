Sabika Sheikh’s body arrives in Karachi

May 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The body of 17-year-old Sabika Sheikh arrived in Karachi on Wednesday morning, SAMAA TV reported.



Relatives of Sabika Sheikh waited at the Old Terminal of the airport as her body was brought to Karachi via the Turkish airline.

Seventeen-year-old Sabika Sheikh was shot dead by a schoolmate in Santa Fe, Texas a couple of days ago. She was studying as an exchange student in the United States and had planned to return briefly to Pakistan for Eid.

American Consul-General John Warner and the staff of the US Consulate were present with Sabika's family at the airport to receive her body. Representatives of various political parties were also present to receive Sabika's body. These included the PTI's Faisal Vawda, the PPP's Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah among others

Sabika's funeral prayers will be offered at Hakeem Saeed Ground at 9:00am on Wednesday morning. She will be buried at Azimpura graveyard located at Shah Faisal Colony.

Her funeral prayers will be led by Maulana Iqbal, the Imam of Federal Urdu University.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 23rd May 2018

 

See Also

CENTCOM commander condoles with COAS on death of Sabika Sheikh

May 23, 2018 12:24 am

Hours before she was killed, Sabika told sister “in 20 days, we’ll be together”

May 22, 2018 12:49 pm

Sabika Sheikh to be buried on Wednesday

May 22, 2018 10:32 am

Funeral prayers of Sabika Sheikh offered in Houston

May 21, 2018 10:44 am

Texas shooting: PM condoles with family of Sabika Sheikh

May 20, 2018 8:58 pm

Sabika Sheikh’s body to reach Karachi on Tuesday or Wednesday: father

May 20, 2018 12:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 22 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 22 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.