Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Karachi for Ramazan moon sighting

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi Wednesday evening for sighting the Ramazan moon.

The chairperson of the committee, Mufti Munibur Rehman, will preside over the meeting. The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also meet simultaneously in their respective areas.

According to the Met Office, there is a high chance that the crescent will be seen today.

Mufti Rehman will chair the meeting at Pakistan Meteorological Department building on main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

People who see the moon can inform the chairperson on 03335453499, 03332697051, 02199261412 and 02199261413. Mufti Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise on the basis of information received.

On Tuesday, the moon was not sighted in the Middle East. This year, chances are that Pakistan and the Middle East might start the holy month from the same day. The Saudi committee for moon sighting has announced that the month begins from Thursday.

In Canada and the US, Muslims will have their first fasting day on Wednesday. In Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Oman, Ramazan will begin from Thursday.

Story first published: 16th May 2018