Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Karachi for Ramazan moon sighting

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A Pakistani man uses a mobile phone as the first Ramadan moon rises over the giant Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on May 27, 2017. Photo: AFP

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi Wednesday evening for sighting the Ramazan moon.

The chairperson of the committee, Mufti Munibur Rehman, will preside over the meeting. The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also meet simultaneously in their respective areas.

According to the Met Office, there is a high chance that the crescent will be seen today.

Mufti Rehman will chair the meeting at Pakistan Meteorological Department building on main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

People who see the moon can inform the chairperson on 03335453499, 03332697051, 02199261412 and 02199261413. Mufti Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise on the basis of information received.

On Tuesday, the moon was not sighted in the Middle East. This year, chances are that Pakistan and the Middle East might start the holy month from the same day. The Saudi committee for moon sighting has announced that the month begins from Thursday.

In Canada and the US, Muslims will have their first fasting day on Wednesday. In Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Oman, Ramazan will begin from Thursday.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

May 15, 2018 10:30 pm

Ramazan moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Tuesday

May 15, 2018 7:00 pm

First Ramazan likely on Thursday, says Ruet-e-Hilal Council

May 14, 2018 9:02 pm

Ramzan crescent sighting meeting on Wednesday evening

May 12, 2018 2:35 pm

Summer vacations come early for schoolchildren in Sindh

May 7, 2018 4:16 pm

Sindh govt requested to revise summer holidays schedule

May 6, 2018 2:07 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 15 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.