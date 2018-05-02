Rickshaw driver, wife shot to death in Karachi

May 2, 2018
Shahbaz Jameel




A rickshaw driver and his wife were gunned down in SITE on Tuesday night in what may be a case of honour killing. 

Amir Sohail was driving a rickshaw with his wife Mukhtaba sitting in the back when men opened fire on the vehicle. Both husband and wife succumbed to their wounds and died on the spot.

Amir's in-laws had invited both husband and wife for dinner. They were on their way back when the rickshaw was intercepted by the murderers who shot them.

Police claim Mukhtaba's family was not happy with her marriage to Amir hence they were suspects in the couple's murder.

Police said that they were contacting Amir's family so that a FIR could be filed on behalf of his relatives.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

