The moon for this year’s Ramzan is likely to be seen on 16th May.

The moon for the holy month will be born at 4:49 pm on 15th May.

Ramzan 1439 will begin on Thursday, May 17 if the moon is sighted on the announced date.

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will also be held on May 16.

