The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet on Wednesday, (May 16), 29 Shaban-ul-Moazzam in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1439 Hijri.

Chairman of the Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting of Sindh Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, whereas, the other members of the committee would join the meetings of their respective provincial/district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees.

Likewise, the zonal committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would hold its meeting at building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO), Islamabad.

All information about the position of crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No. 0300-9285203; 0321-202200. The information regarding crescent sighting could be intimated at cell no 0333-5453499; 0333-2697051; 021-99261412; 021-99261413 (Met Department).

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received. – APP

Story first published: 12th May 2018