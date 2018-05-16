Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan, fasts begin from tomorrow

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Ramazan will begin in Pakistan from tomorrow (Thursday) as the moon was sighted, said Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, on Wednesday.  

“Testimonies declaring that the moon was sighted have been received from Upper Dir, Buner, Nathia Gali, Quetta and Abbottabad,” he said during the presser. “The first fast will be observed across Pakistan on Thursday.”

The moon was not visible in Peshawar and Islamabad because of clouds.

In Saudi Arabia, Ramazan crescent was not sighted yesterday; therefore, it is expected that the holy month will begin in Pakistan and Gulf countries on a same day on Thursday.

The prayers of Taraweeh are also likely to be held tonight both in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, where authorities will meet today for moon sighting.

In Canada and the US, Muslims will have their first fasting day today.

In Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Oman, Ramazan will begin tomorrow.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

An extra pair of eyes and ears: Toba Tek Singh revives chowkidar system

May 16, 2018 8:41 pm

Sarfraz proud of Imam and Babar as Pakistan survive Ireland scare

May 16, 2018 7:57 pm

Ministry of Planning and Development aims to improve mineral sector productivity

May 16, 2018 7:00 pm

Let the fasting begin: Mosques across Lahore begin Ramazan preparations

May 16, 2018 6:55 pm

As Ramazan approaches, Multan’s utility stores run out of dates

May 16, 2018 6:34 pm

Intermediate exams to be held in Karachi from May 25

May 16, 2018 6:22 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.