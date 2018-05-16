Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan, fasts begin from tomorrow

Ramazan will begin in Pakistan from tomorrow (Thursday) as the moon was sighted, said Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, on Wednesday.

“Testimonies declaring that the moon was sighted have been received from Upper Dir, Buner, Nathia Gali, Quetta and Abbottabad,” he said during the presser. “The first fast will be observed across Pakistan on Thursday.”

The moon was not visible in Peshawar and Islamabad because of clouds.

In Saudi Arabia, Ramazan crescent was not sighted yesterday; therefore, it is expected that the holy month will begin in Pakistan and Gulf countries on a same day on Thursday.

The prayers of Taraweeh are also likely to be held tonight both in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, where authorities will meet today for moon sighting.

In Canada and the US, Muslims will have their first fasting day today.

In Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Oman, Ramazan will begin tomorrow.

Story first published: 16th May 2018