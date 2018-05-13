Rains, floods kill 13 in upper Pakistan

May 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Rains and floods in upper parts of Pakistan have claimed at least 13 lives.

Showers continue to take lash in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas while the death toll caused by floods and rain rose to 13.

Pakistan Meteorological Department, in its press release, stated that rain and thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm are expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir while at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

“Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country,” the weather department stated.

Weather remained hot and dry in plain areas of the country in the past 24 hours while scattered rain-thundershower occurred in KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Zhob division.

The highest temperatures were recorded was in Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Bahawalnagar with 48, 47 and 46 degrees respectively.

Published in Pakistan, Weather

Story first published: 13th May 2018

 

See Also

Nawaz Sharif is part of ‘international plan’ to weaken army, alleges Imran Khan

May 12, 2018 10:48 pm

US diplomat involved in fatal traffic accident barred from leaving Pakistan

May 12, 2018 10:03 pm

Tiger cubs steal the show at Rawalpindi’s Ayub Park

May 12, 2018 9:29 pm

Wickets: When Ireland gave Pakistan an early scare with two wickets

May 12, 2018 8:43 pm

Sachin wanted to quit cricket after facing Wasim, Waqar on debut

May 12, 2018 8:24 pm

PML-N files petition in SC seeking NAB chairman’s removal

May 12, 2018 7:46 pm

 

Full Programs

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.