Showers continue to take lash in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas while the death toll caused by floods and rain rose to 13.

Pakistan Meteorological Department, in its press release, stated that rain and thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm are expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir while at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

“Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country,” the weather department stated.

Weather remained hot and dry in plain areas of the country in the past 24 hours while scattered rain-thundershower occurred in KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Zhob division.

The highest temperatures were recorded was in Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Bahawalnagar with 48, 47 and 46 degrees respectively.

Story first published: 13th May 2018