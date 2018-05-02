Rain breaks hot spell in Punjab, KP as Sindh sizzles at 47°C

May 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Dust storm and light rain over upper parts of Pakistan and north Punjab broke the hot spell that continued to grip Sindh with 47 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Wednesday.

The hottest cities were Nawabshah and Dadu today.

The Met Office has forecast rain in different areas of KP, FATA, upper Punjab, Gilgit and Kashmir, and hot weather in South Punjab and Sindh.

Synoptic situation:
A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during the current week.

Forecast for Wednesday and Thursday:
Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan divisions), FATA, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Duststorm is also expected in Multan, D.G.khan and Bahawalpur divisions. Very hot and dry weather is expected in south Punjab and Sindh.

Weather in past 24 hours: Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hrs: KP: Kalam 12, Bannu 11, Mirkhani, Chitral 09, Drosh 08, Pattan 05, Lower Dir 02, Punjab: Bhakkar, Joharabad, Jhang 03, Faisalabad 02.

Today’s Highest Maximum Temperatures: Moenjodaro 48°C, Sibbi, Sakrand, Shaheed Benazirabad 47°C, Dadu, Turbat 46°C.

Published in Pakistan, Weather

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

