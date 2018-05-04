Qatar offers visa-free entry to Pakistanis

Pakistani citizens can now take advantage of visa-free entry into Qatar.

The Gulf country is inviting Pakistani tourists to explore its culture and heritage with added benefit of visa-free entry.

The Pakistani citizens can be granted a visa waiver for a period of 30 days on their arrival in Qatar, given the following conditions:

> The passenger’s passport must be valid for at least 6 months.

> The passenger must have a confirmed return ticket.

> The passenger must have a valid credit card under his own name.

> The visa will be granted for 30 days free of charge and is extendable for a similar period only once after confirming the return ticket.

> Passengers should provide a confirmed hotel reservation.

> Passengers arriving directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio.

