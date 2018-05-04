Qatar offers visa-free entry to Pakistanis

Pakistani citizens can now take advantage of visa-free entry into Qatar.
The Gulf country is inviting Pakistani tourists to explore its culture and heritage with added benefit of visa-free entry.
The Pakistani citizens can be granted a visa waiver for a period of 30 days on their arrival in Qatar, given the following conditions:
> The passenger’s passport must be valid for at least 6 months.
> The passenger must have a confirmed return ticket.
> The passenger must have a valid credit card under his own name.
> The visa will be granted for 30 days free of charge and is extendable for a similar period only once after confirming the return ticket.
> Passengers should provide a confirmed hotel reservation.
> Passengers arriving directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio.
Story first published: 4th May 2018