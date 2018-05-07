Qalandar Urs: Three day heatstroke tally rises to 12 in Sehwan

The 766th Urs of the sufi saint entered third day today in Sehwan. Thousands of devotees of the saint gathered at the shrine to commemorate his death anniversary.At least 12 people passed away owing to excessive hot spell as mercury continues to hover over 40 degrees, said the Rescue 1122.On Sunday, the temperature rose to 42 degrees in Sehwan when intense weather conditions left four people dead.Sindh Department of Auqaf failed to put in place heatstroke camps. The visitors of the shrine complained about the lack of facilities.Qalandar’s urs is held on the 18 of Shaaban, eighth month of the Islamic calendar. His devotees include people from all religions.The sufi saint, who is popularly known as Qalandar and Laal Saeen, preached peace and tolerance as the main part of his teachings.

