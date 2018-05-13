PZM rally expresses solidarity with Pakistan Army

May 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Zindabad Movement (PZM) on Sunday arranged a public gathering to express solidarity with Pakistan Army.

Addressing the rally, PZM district Nowshera President Aqlim Khattak, Major Retired Fazal Akram, Rehana Noor, Ibrahim Shah and others said that Pakistan Army played a vital role for the maintenance of peace in the region.

The people attending the gathering carried placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the army. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that they will stand side-by-side with Pakistan Army.

They said that they would not let anyone defame Pakistan and its army. They said that the Pakistan Army had rendered countless sacrifices in the war against terror and for establishing peace in the area. -APP

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th May 2018

 

