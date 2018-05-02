PTI’s women wing organises protest against Rana Sanaullah

May 2, 2018
Hareem Khan




Members of PTI's women wing organised a protest against Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah at the National Press Club in Islamabad on Wednesday, calling for the minister's resignation in light of his controversial remarks. 

Holding banners and placards condemning the law minister, members of PTI's women wing shouted slogans outside the National Press Club.

"Vote ko izzat do, aurat ko izzat do" (Give respect to the vote, give respect to women) chanted the women.

Protesters spoke to SAMAA TV and said that they were demanding Rana Sanaullah's resignation as he had used indecent language against female workers of the PTI.

Rana Sanaullah had criticised the women who had attended PTI's rally held at the Greater Iqbal Park on Sunday. The law minister's controversial statement caused an outcry as leaders of the PTI and PPP both criticised him.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif apologised in a tweet for remarks made by PML-N leaders.

"PML-N acknowledges and encourages the role of women in national politics. Any statement demeaning them is highly irresponsible. We have to maintain decency and element of respect in political discourse. I apologise for anti-women remarks made by some party leaders," he tweeted.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

See Also

Uproar in Punjab assembly over Sana’s derogatory remarks against PTI women

May 2, 2018 8:09 pm

Shehbaz Sharif apologizes for Rana Sana’s ‘anti-women’ remarks

May 1, 2018 8:10 pm

Islamabad-bound PIA flight made to land at Lahore

April 29, 2018 12:24 pm

PTI’s Murad Saeed loses temper during budget speech

April 27, 2018 8:22 pm

Will not compromise on sanctity of vote: Nawaz

April 26, 2018 6:38 pm

Imran cuts short Lahore visit to get ‘big wicket’

April 24, 2018 8:25 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.