PTI’s women wing organises protest against Rana Sanaullah

Holding banners and placards condemning the law minister, members of PTI's women wing shouted slogans outside the National Press Club."Vote ko izzat do, aurat ko izzat do" (Give respect to the vote, give respect to women) chanted the women.Protesters spoke to SAMAA TV and said that they were demanding Rana Sanaullah's resignation as he had used indecent language against female workers of the PTI.Rana Sanaullah had criticised the women who had attended PTI's rally held at the Greater Iqbal Park on Sunday. The law minister's controversial statement caused an outcry as leaders of the PTI and PPP both criticised him.Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif apologised in a tweet for remarks made by PML-N leaders."PML-N acknowledges and encourages the role of women in national politics. Any statement demeaning them is highly irresponsible. We have to maintain decency and element of respect in political discourse. I apologise for anti-women remarks made by some party leaders," he tweeted.

Story first published: 2nd May 2018