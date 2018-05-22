PTI’s 100-day plan has been copied from Vision 2025, says Ahsan Iqbal

"We wanted to laugh when he heard about the PTI's 100-day plan," he said. "It is nothing but a mixture that has been copied from our Vision 2025," he added.Ahsan Iqbal described the 100-day plan as an 'imaginary document' and said that before the party presented it, they should have improved their own performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past five years."You're giving blueprints now when elections are at hand? What were you doing since the past five years? Were you swatting flies?" he asked.The interior minister said that the federal government had served the people during the past five years and had improved the sectors of health and education in the country.He said that Imran Khan talked a lot but did not fulfill promises to the public."I call Imran Khan a NATO commander, "he said."No Action Talk Only hence NATO. He does not do a single thing except talk the talk," he added.Ahsan Iqbal urged masses to see for themselves how the three governments have performed over the past couple of years."If you want to gauge the performances of the three governments, I call upon you to spend a day each in Peshawar, Karachi and Lahore," he said.

Story first published: 22nd May 2018