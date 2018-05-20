PTI’s 100-day plan focuses on creating job opportunities, widening tax net

"We are one of the youngest populations around the globe," he said. "Unfortunately though, we are not able to create jobs at the rate young people are emerging into the market."Asad Umar cited the example of Faisalabad and said that many small and medium business were being sold. He said that this was not the case previously as Faisalabad was where the businessmen prospered."Our business community is not being able to deal with the burden of unequal taxes. We have to change this," he said.He said that Pakistanis would not be able to compete globally if the electricity and gas would be available at an expensive cost. Asad Umar said that electricity and gas would be made cheap across the board.The PTI leader said that Pakistan was filled with scenic beauties and hence the tourism opportunity in the country was immense. He said that when the PTI came into power, it would do its utmost to create jobs for the youth in the tourism sector and help enhance it so that Pakistan's soft image could be promoted globally."We want to create and announce four new tourist destinations," he said.PTI's Asad Umar said that while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's assets were 'turning into gold', national institutions such as the PIA, Steel Mills and others were contributing to losses worth Rs1100 billion."Till these institutions remain under politicians, they will never be able to perform," he said. "We will replace politicians with the best professionals available who will take charge of these institutions," he added.He spoke about CPEC and said that until the private sector was not brought into it, Pakistan would not benefit from the economic corridor.Asad Umar said that Pakistan's lands were becoming infertile and farmers were not able to compete globally as scientific methods were not adopted for production.

Story first published: 20th May 2018