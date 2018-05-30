PTI withdraws Nasir Khosa’s name for caretaker CM Punjab

May 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The PTI has withdrawn the name of Nasir Khosa for the post of caretaker chief minister of Punjab, announced the leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, on Wednesday.

"Proper consultations were not held and the decision was taken in haste," said PTI's Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, who is the leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly. "We will propose a new name for the caretaker chief minister Punjab within the next 24 hours," he added.

Nasir Khosa, a former bureaucrat, has served as the principal secretary under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th May 2018

 

