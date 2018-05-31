PTI wants to withdraw Nasir Khosa’s name as it foresees defeat, says Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants to withdraw Nasir Khosa’s name at the last moment because they know that they will lose in the upcoming election, said Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

He held an informal talk with journalists in Lahore. “I am unaware of Nasir Khosa’s refusal to act as interim Punjab CM,” he said. “The Constitution does not let you withdraw the summary at this stage. It just needs the Governor’s signature now and can’t be taken back.”

According to him, he was not surprised at what he called Imran Khan’s U-turn. “U-turns are his habit,” he said. “They can already see their defeat in the upcoming election.”

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew Khosa’s name for the post of caretaker Punjab CM. “Proper consultations were not held and the decision was taken in haste,” said Mehmoodur Rasheed, who is the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly. “We will propose a new name for the caretaker chief minister Punjab within the next 24 hours.” According to him, the party had been confused over the names of Tariq Khosa and Nasir Khosa.

Analysis

SAMAA anchor and host of the show, Awaz, Shahzad Iqbal said that PTI’s decision was an irresponsible one. “It takes two minutes to conduct your research about a particular individual,” he said. “Why did they not hold proper consultations and advisory meetings?”

According to Iqbal, the PTI never cared about the people’s reaction when various controversial leaders joined the party’s fold. He said that he found it a little strange that public image was the reason the party gave for withdrawing his name.

“In my show Awaz, Rasheed said that Shehbaz Sharif was surprised when I suggested Khosa’s name,” he said. “Shehbaz Sharif was not expecting the PTI to name a candidate who was so close to the Sharif family.”

Story first published: 31st May 2018