PTI takes more PML-N wickets–this time from upper Punjab

According to details, three PML-N MNAs and two MPAs jumped ship to join the PTI. The five lawmakers in total held a meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan as well.Narowal's MNA Mian Rasheed and MPA Owais Qasim resigned from PML-N to join the PTI.Bhakkar's PML-N MNA Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla and two MPAs, Amir Inayat Shahani and Ghazanfar Abbas joined the PTI.In a meeting held with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, several lawmakers from the party voiced their reservations over Nawaz Sharif's recent comments on Mumbai attacks.The development comes a couple of days after the Janoobi Punjab Mahaz (JPM) merged with the PTI.

Story first published: 23rd May 2018