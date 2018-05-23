PTI takes more PML-N wickets–this time from upper Punjab

The PTI has turned its focus to upper Punjab it seems as five lawmakers of the PML-N defected to Imran Khan's party, on Wednesday.
According to details, three PML-N MNAs and two MPAs jumped ship to join the PTI. The five lawmakers in total held a meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan as well.
Narowal's MNA Mian Rasheed and MPA Owais Qasim resigned from PML-N to join the PTI.
Bhakkar's PML-N MNA Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla and two MPAs, Amir Inayat Shahani and Ghazanfar Abbas joined the PTI.
In a meeting held with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, several lawmakers from the party voiced their reservations over Nawaz Sharif's recent comments on Mumbai attacks.
The development comes a couple of days after the Janoobi Punjab Mahaz (JPM) merged with the PTI.
