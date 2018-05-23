PTI takes more PML-N wickets–this time from upper Punjab

May 23, 2018
Aamir Iqbal




The PTI has turned its focus to upper Punjab it seems as five lawmakers of the PML-N defected to Imran Khan's party, on Wednesday. 

According to details, three PML-N MNAs and two MPAs jumped ship to join the PTI. The five lawmakers in total held a meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan as well.

Narowal's MNA Mian Rasheed and MPA Owais Qasim resigned from PML-N to join the PTI.

Bhakkar's PML-N MNA Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla and two MPAs, Amir Inayat Shahani and Ghazanfar Abbas joined the PTI.

In a meeting held with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, several lawmakers from the party voiced their reservations over Nawaz Sharif's recent comments on Mumbai attacks.

The development comes a couple of days after the Janoobi Punjab Mahaz (JPM) merged with the PTI.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 23rd May 2018

 

