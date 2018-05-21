PTI rejects Zaka Ashraf’s name for caretaker PM

May 21, 2018
The PTI rejected Zaka Ashraf's name for the post of caretaker prime minister and expressed reservations over Jalil Abbas Jilani's name. 

Earlier today, the PPP had proposed the names of Jilani and Zaka Ashraf for the post of caretaker prime minister.

"PTI will not tolerate Zaka Ashraf's name under any circumstances," said the party's spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the names proposed by the PTI had not been considered by the government. He rejected the impression that the UNDP report had claimed that Punjab government had performed better than its counterpart in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The UNDP report is from 2005-2015," he said. "The PTI government's tenure spanned only 15-18 months back then," he added.
