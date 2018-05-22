PTI MPAs serve Rs 1 billion defamation notice to Imran Khan

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PTI KP MPAs have served a legal notice of Rs one billion to PTI chairman Imran Khan for accusing them of selling their votes in Senate elections and damaging their reputation.

The notice served by Yasin Khalil and Qurban Ali under section 8 of Defamation Ordinance 2002.

The provincial lawmakers have asked Imran Khan to tender an apology over his ‘baseless’ allegations.

On April 18, Imran Khan in a press conference had accused 20 provincial MPAs of selling votes in the Senate elections.

The notice said that the allegations leveled in the press conference were false, misleading and highly defamatory and were not expected from a leader of a political party.

The legal notice asked Imran Khan to prove his allegation in strictest sense and tender an unconditional apology publicly within a period of 14-day of receiving the legal notice and withdraw all the allegation made and pay a sum of Rs one billion as compensation for the damages caused.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd May 2018

 

