PTI may not be able to take in massive exodus from PML-N: Imran

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PTI chief Imran Khan taunted the PML-N in his latest tweet on Wednesday, stating that his party may not be able to take in the massive exodus from Nawaz Sharif’s party. 

Imran blamed Nawaz Sharif for ‘his obvious love-fest with Modi’ and said that the former prime minister was making such statements to ‘save his corruption & business interests’.

Imran was referring to Nawaz Sharif’s comments in which the former prime minister said that non-state actors should not be allowed to cross into India and kill 150 people.

The comments have been criticised by all major political parties.

