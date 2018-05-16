PTI may not be able to take in massive exodus from PML-N: Imran

PTI chief Imran Khan taunted the PML-N in his latest tweet on Wednesday, stating that his party may not be able to take in the massive exodus from Nawaz Sharif’s party.

Imran blamed Nawaz Sharif for ‘his obvious love-fest with Modi’ and said that the former prime minister was making such statements to ‘save his corruption & business interests’.

Much as I appreciate Nawaz campaigning for PTI through his now-obvious love fest with Modi, to save his corruption & business interests; I am alarmed that at the rate he is speaking Modi’s language PTI may not be able to take in the massive exodus from PMLN. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 16, 2018

اپنی کرپشن اور کاروباری مفادات بچانے کیلئے نواز شریف مودی کی زبان بول کر جس انداز میں تحریک انصاف کا کام آسان بنا رہے ہیں میرے لئے وہ قابل قدر ہے۔ مجھے تو خدشہ ہونے لگا ہے کہ اگر نواز شریف اسی رفتار سے مودی کا راگ الاپتے رہے تو ہمارے لئے نون لیگ کی باقیات سنبھالنا مشکل ہوجائے گا۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 16, 2018

Imran was referring to Nawaz Sharif’s comments in which the former prime minister said that non-state actors should not be allowed to cross into India and kill 150 people.

The comments have been criticised by all major political parties.

