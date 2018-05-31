Provinces fail to make headway in picking CM name

The 2018 general elections are nearly upon us but the provincial governments have failed to bring a caretaker setup. There is a deadlock between the government and opposition parties in all four provinces. The matter will be sent to a parliamentary committee if the provinces do not come up with names for the caretaker CM of their respective provinces by midnight.

Punjab

In Punjab, ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had finalised the name of Nasir Khosa for caretaker CM. However, opposition leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed announced that PTI was withdrawing the nomination as it was finalised in a hurry and a new candidate will be nominated after consultation with party chairman Imran Khan. He added that there was a misunderstanding between the names of Tariq Khosa and Nasir Khosa.

Samaa TV anchor Shehzad Iqbal, in his program Awaz, said that that PTI itself had requested Nasir Khosa to withdraw as an applicant for caretaker CM as his name was suggested with good intention. However, the negative reaction on social media gave the party an impression that he was close to the Sharif family.

Sindh

A parliamentary committee may have to settle the matter on the interim Sindh CM as Murad Ali Shah and Khawaja Izharul Hassan have yet to reach a consensus.

If they are unable to reach a mutual decision on the nominations by midnight, the Speaker will form a parliamentary committee that will have to choose the caretaker CM for Sindh.

“The CM and opposition leader would then be able to give two nominations each,” said Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. “The committee will then take two days to decide on one name.”

Balochistan

The former chief minister of Balochistan had filed a resolution in the provincial assembly to postpone the election because of the monsoon season and because people will be leaving for Hajj. The government and opposition are at a standstill for the name of caretaker chief minister.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The name of Manzoor Afridi, brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Ayub Afridi, was finalized for the caretaker chief minister but it was taken back due to the reservation of the opposition parties.

However, opposition leader Maulana Lutf-ul-Rehman has once again stood firm on getting Afridi picked as caretaker KP CM but the chief minister Pervaiz Khattak is active on getting former bureaucrat Himayatullah Khan selected.

Sources said that negotiations are underway for the consensus on former chief secretary Aijaz Qureshi’s name. He has served as the chairman of Gandhara Hindko Project.

Story first published: 31st May 2018