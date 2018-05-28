Prominent political figures welcome Justice Mulk’s nomination as caretaker PM

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the nomination of Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan and extended his felicitations to him.

Mr. Sharif said he hoped that his nomination would prove a good omen for democracy in the country.

Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, also congratulated Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk.

Want to congratulate Justice (r) Nasir ul Mulk on being appointed Caretaker PM. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 28, 2018

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also congratulated the former chief justice for his nomination as the caretaker PM.

Moving forward for the sake of strengthening democracy — congratulations to Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk on being appointed caretaker prime minister — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 28, 2018

The retired judge was born in Swat in 1950. He was Pakistan’s 22nd chief justice in 2014. He studied law in Peshawar in 1972. He did the bar in 1976 in the UK.

