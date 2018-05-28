Prominent political figures welcome Justice Mulk’s nomination as caretaker PM

May 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the nomination of Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan and extended his felicitations to him.

Mr. Sharif said he hoped that his nomination would prove a good omen for democracy in the country.

Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, also congratulated Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk.

He tweeted: “Want to congratulate Justice (r) Nasir ul Mulk on being appointed Caretake PM.”

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also congratulated the former chief justice for his nomination as the caretaker PM.

The retired judge was born in Swat in 1950. He was Pakistan’s 22nd chief justice in 2014. He studied law in Peshawar in 1972. He did the bar in 1976 in the UK.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th May 2018

 

