President signs law merging FATA with KP

President Mamnoon Hussain has signed a legislation that merges the country’s tribal regions with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Through the legislation, the government has granted some 5 million people in the regions the same rights as other Pakistanis.

President Mamnoon Hussain signed the 31st Constitutional Amendment at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

The President has congratulated people of the tribal region on becoming part of the province.

Mamnoon Hussain expressed the confidence that merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would lead to stability in the region.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Barrister Zafarullah and National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua.

Story first published: 31st May 2018