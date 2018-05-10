Pre-election violence: Men attack PML-N’s Lyari office

The office is located at Bizenjo Chowk. Aqil Rehmani, the PML-N leader who was injured, is also the president of the traders union in the area.City SSP Shiraz Nazir said that members of the Lyari-based Zahid Ladla group carried out the attack. “Aqil Rehmani received a call from a man who identified himself as Asad and said he wanted to meet him,” said SSP Nazir. “When Asad came, he attacked the office, leaving Rehmani sahib and his friend injured.”After the attack, the police conducted a search operation. Law enforcers say they killed three suspects in the shootout. One of the attackers was also arrested, say police officials.Political leaders demand that the government provide them security.In Karachi, violence is considered a routine feature at the time of elections. Party offices and political leaders were frequently targeted ahead of the 2013 elections. More than 70 people were killed in the city between April 11, 2013 and May 11, 2013.The current government’s term ends this month, after which the caretaker setup will hold fresh elections.With additional reporting by Shahnawaz Ali and Kamran Jalil

