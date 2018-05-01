PPP will hold rallies in every area of Karachi, Bilawal tells MQM-P

May 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the MQM-P factions to respond to the allegations that their party had set fire to Baldia factory in which more than 250 workers were burnt alive.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the PPP chairman took a dig at MQM-P and said the people of Karachi were following his party.

“MQM-P should not worry. I will hold rallies in every corner of Karachi,” Bilawal said. “MQM is holding Jalsas at the same venues where we had done.”

Khursheed Shah, the opposition leader in the NA has also lashed out at the MQM and said the party had destroyed the homes of its own in Karachi.

“MQM got people killed and was involved in the target killings,” Shah claimed.

Earlier in the day, MQM Bahadurabad’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the PPP had given nothing to Karachi.

“The PPP didn’t give Roti, Kapra and Makaan to the people of Karachi but Goli, Coffin and Qabrustan,” Siddiqui said. “They have snatched the rights of Muhajir.”

He added that the party will respond to PPP’s ‘hatred’ through its rally in Liaquatabad on May 5.

The other group of MQM-P led by Dr Farooq Sattar has also announced to hold a Jalsa in Liaquatabad’s Tanki ground on May 4.

Dr Farooq Sattar said he will also invite his Bahadurabad leaders to Liaquat Jalsa.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st May 2018

 

