PPP wants to ruin Karachi, says Waseem Akhtar at MQM-P rally in Liaquatabad

Pakistan People’s Party also wants to ruin Karachi alike other cities of Sindh, said senior MQM leader Waseem Akhtar while addressing MQM Pakistan’s rally in Liaquatabad.

The Bahadurabad and PIB factions have finally come together to try to win back some turf on the political ground.

They are holding the rally at famous Tanki Ground a few days after PPP’s gathering on the same venue.

Liaquatabad was the constituency from where the MQM always got the most votes. It was a blow to the ego that the PPP had come on its turf and attracted a crowd.

Waseem Akhtar, who is mayor of Karachi, addressed the rally and criticised PPP leadership.

“Bilawal Bhutto wants to become next prime minister but still he doesn’t know many things. He is learning politics,” Akhtar said.

“They talk about Karachi’s municipal affairs but people of Sindh ask when will they get Roti, Kapra and Makaan? They have even no concern about dying children in Thar,” he said.

The MQM stalwart said “like other cities of Sindh, PPP also wants to ruin Karachi. The PPP government separately allocated Rs.90 billion for Larkana but of no use.”

Story first published: 5th May 2018