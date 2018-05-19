PPP representatives have no respect for women, says Nusrat Sehar Abbasi

May 19, 2018
Shahjahan Khurram




PML-F representative Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that PPP leaders have no respect for women. 

"I showed them shoes today because this is what they deserve," she said. "They don't know how to respect their own mothers and sisters. In the past as well, they've talked about sending women to chambers."

Nusrat Sehar Abbas was referring to an incident earlier from the day in which she got into a heated argument with Sindh Assembly speaker Shehla Raza.

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi took off her shoes and held them high to protest during a session of the Sindh Assembly. Shehla Raza ordered the Sergeant-At-Arms to remove her from the assembly.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th May 2018

 

