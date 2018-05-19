PPP puts up 3 names for caretaker Sindh CM

Pakistan People’s Party has finalized three names for caretaker Sindh chief minister.

The ruling party in Sindh has put forward former chief secretary Fazl-ur-Rehman, former election commissioner Sonu Khan Baloch and Zahid Qurban Alvi, who was the caretaker chief minister in 2013.

Fazl-ur-Rehman has also served as secretary Ports & Shipping and Controller General of Pakistan.

The provincial government will complete its tenure on May 28, 2018.

