PPP puts up 3 names for caretaker Sindh CM

May 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan People’s Party has finalized three names for caretaker Sindh chief minister.

The ruling party in Sindh has put forward  former chief secretary Fazl-ur-Rehman, former election commissioner Sonu Khan Baloch and Zahid Qurban Alvi, who was the caretaker chief minister in 2013.

Fazl-ur-Rehman has also served as secretary Ports & Shipping and Controller General of Pakistan.

The provincial government will complete its tenure on May 28, 2018.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th May 2018

 

