Camps have been set up around Bagh-e-Jinnah by party workers. The venue has been decorated with PPP flags as workers danced to party anthems.Bagh-e-Jinnah's surrounding routes have been closed for traffic and 2500 security officials have been deployed to ensure safety of participants.PPP workers claim that Saturday's rally will prove to be a game-changer and will send the message loud and clear that the party will secure the most number of seats in the upcoming general elections.Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to reach the venue by night where he will address workers.

Story first published: 12th May 2018