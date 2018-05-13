PPP asks Nawaz to retract ‘irresponsible’ statement on Mumbai attacks

"Does Nawaz Sharif not know what weight his words carry when they are published around the world," asked Sherry Rehman, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.Rehman said that Nawaz Sharif's remarks were being treated around the world as a stamp on Modi's stance about Pakistan. She said that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar had said that India had not rendered its full cooperation in the Mumbai attacks.She said that Pakistan wanted the Mumbai attacks case to be solved. Rehman asked Nawaz Sharif to take back his 'irresponsible' statement as it had harmed Pakistan."We hope that Nawaz Sharif will take back his words," she said. "PPP has suffered a lot but never uttered a word against Pakistan."

Story first published: 13th May 2018