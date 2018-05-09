Post mortem: PPP does development work in ‘its own areas’, say Karachi residents

May 9, 2018
The Sindh government did development work in areas where it has a support base, said people who live in Union Council-10 Malir. 

Only areas where voters of the Pakistan People’s Party live will get street lights and tiles, said residents while talking to Samaa TV program ‘7 to 8’.

“We are supporters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. That’s why, you do not see any development work in our area,” one of the residents of Malir said.

“The streets where the PPP voters live will be paved.”

The people of the neighbourhood told program host Kiran Naz that every party seemed to be concerned about their respective strongholds and not the city at large.

Solar street lights were installed from Memon Goth to Ansoo Goth. Dawood Goth also got the lights. However, not a single street light was put in place in Pir Mehfooz Road, they said.

