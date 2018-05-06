Police on the hunt for students who threatened SAMAA anchor, home minister takes notice

Police are looking for the two college students who hurled abuses at SAMAA’s Naya Din host Ali Arif and broke his phone after Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident.

A day earlier, two college students intercepted SAMAA anchor Ali Arif’s car after an argument with him. According to Ali, the students were coming the wrong way from the road.

In his tweets, Arif shared the Facebook profiles of the student, identifying him as Junaid Khan Kakar, and his friend, Arbab Shahbaan Khan Kasi.

Both students abused Ali Arif and broke his phone. The video that Ali captured showed one of them wearing the uniform of a private college.

A student of Defence Authority Degree College Karachi !

Achi tarbiat mil rahi hai pic.twitter.com/Il2P1sikZI — Ali Arif (SAMAA TV)🇵🇰 (@i_aliarif) May 5, 2018

And when the THUGS broke my phone ! pic.twitter.com/0DKnlwmPoC — Ali Arif (SAMAA TV)🇵🇰 (@i_aliarif) May 5, 2018

Both students were traveling in a car with tinted windows which had a police siren on its roof. The number plate of the car read,”District Member Karezat BFV 785″.

One of the students said to Ali Arif that he was the son of the ‘chairman of Balochistan’ and told him to ‘do whatever he could.’

Story first published: 6th May 2018