Police arrest two suspects for killing 9-year-old in Larkana

Reported by: Naveed Larik

Two suspects were taken into custody from Larkana on Wednesday for the murder of a nine-year-old.

Police claim the suspects murdered nine-year-old Saima after she resisted their attempts to rape her. Both suspects are neighbours of the girl.

Background

Saima was abducted and murdered on April 24. Sindh government provided compensation of Rs 200,000 to Saima’s relatives who rejected it and demanded her killers be caught instead.

Delegations of political parties have visited Saima’s house and condoled her death.

Story first published: 2nd May 2018