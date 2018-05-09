PML-N South Punjab defectors join hands with Imran Khan

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz, a group of PML-N defectors, has joined hands with the PTI after the two parties reached an agreement for joint struggle aimed at creation of a new province in Punjab.

“For the first time since 1947, a new province would be formed,” said JPSM leader Khusro Bakhtiar flanked by Imran Khan and other leaders on Wednesday.

The JPSM, which comprises more than 15 former lawmakers of the PML-N, had revolted against the party leadership on April 9 and founded the new political front to renew the struggle for the creation of a separate province

Bakhtiar said a political party has been in power in Punjab for last 30 years, adding that the people of South Punjab want to freedom from slavery.

Imran Khan and JPSM leaders at Imran’s residence.

“We had no other option but to join the PTI,” said Bakhtiar. “The PTI had made our demand of separate province in its election manifesto.”

He said the lawmakers from South Punjab had served as Pakistan’s PM, Punjab’s CM and Governor but all failed to resolve issues of the region.

The PTI chairman welcomed the JPSM leaders in his party and said the 55% of Punjab’s budget was spent on Lahore’s development alone.

“Making a new province in Punjab is now necessary,” he said, promising that he will also raise his voice for KP-FATA merger.

“Those who ruled the country for 20 years are speaking of bringing revolution in the country,” Imran said, referring to the Sharif brothers.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

