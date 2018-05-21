PML-N MPA from Sargodha joins PTI

May 21, 2018
A female MPA of PML-N has parted ways with the ruling party and joined Imran Khan’s PTI.

Dr. Nadia Aziz, who was elected as an MPA from PP-34 Sargodha, met Imran Khan on Monday and decided to join his party.

Khalid Khan, a Qaumi Watan party MPA from Charsadda and former PML-N MNA from Shujabad Rana Sohail Noon have also joined the PTI.

On May 18, PML-N MNA Sardar Jaffar Khal Leghari along with two other electables has jumped the ship to join the PTI.

Jaffar Leghari, Mina Jaffar Leghari and former senator Mohsin Leghari had met the PTI chairman at his resident and announced to join the party.

Leghari was elected as an MNA from NA-194, Rahim Yar Khan.

On May 11, a disgruntled MPA Mazhar Abbas, who was elected from PP-201, had parted ways with the ruling party and joined PTI.

On May 8, 15 current and former lawmakers of the ‘Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz’ merged with the PTI after breaking away from the PML-N.

