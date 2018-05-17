PML-N MNA Ghulam Rasool Sahi resigns from NA, joins PTI

PML-N MNA Ghulam Rasool Sahi resigned from his National Assembly seat on Thursday to subsequently join the PTI–adding to the list of lawmakers who have jumped ship to join the PTI in the last couple of weeks.

The office of the Speaker of the National Assembly confirmed that Sahi’s resignation had been received. According to various media reports, the MNA had left the PML-N after developing differences with the party leadership over Nawaz Sharif’s statements on the Mumbai attacks.

Sahi was elected from Faisalabad’s NA-75 constituency in general elections 2013.

“Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me,” Nawaz had said in an interview conducted by journalist Cyril Almedia for Dawn.

Ever since issuing the statement, Sharif has been criticised by leading political parties such as the PPP and the PTI.

The development also comes several weeks after 15 current and former lawmakers of the Janoobi Punjab Mahaz merged with the PTI after breaking away from the PML-N.

