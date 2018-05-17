PML-N MNA Ghulam Rasool Sahi resigns from NA, joins PTI

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PML-N MNA Ghulam Rasool Sahi resigned from his National Assembly seat on Thursday to subsequently join the PTI–adding to the list of lawmakers who have jumped ship to join the PTI in the last couple of weeks. 

The office of the Speaker of the National Assembly confirmed that Sahi’s resignation had been received. According to various media reports, the MNA had left the PML-N after developing differences with the party leadership over Nawaz Sharif’s statements on the Mumbai attacks.

Sahi was elected from Faisalabad’s NA-75 constituency in general elections 2013.

“Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me,” Nawaz had said in an interview conducted by journalist Cyril Almedia for Dawn.

Ever since issuing the statement, Sharif has been criticised by leading political parties such as the PPP and the PTI.

The development also comes several weeks after 15 current and former lawmakers of the Janoobi Punjab Mahaz merged with the PTI after breaking away from the PML-N.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

See Also

PML-N members unhappy with Nawaz’s statements

May 17, 2018 3:45 pm

Ahsan Iqbal attends first event after assassination attempt

May 17, 2018 3:29 pm

Doctor’s orders: Follow this diet to stay healthy in Ramazan

May 17, 2018 1:36 pm

SC orders govt to compensate Quetta church blast victims

May 17, 2018 1:29 pm

Pakistan kills senior Lashkar-e-Jhangvi militant in Balochistan raid

May 17, 2018 9:34 am

Ehteram-e-Ramazan: Pakistanis won’t be able to eat, smoke openly during Ramazan

May 16, 2018 11:07 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.