PML-N members unhappy with Nawaz’s statements

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Party members complained to Shehbaz Sharif in PML-N’s parliamentary meeting on Thursday.

Members were unhappy with Nawaz’s statement on Mumbai attacks.

On May 12, Nawaz Sharif gave an interview to Dawn newspaper in which he said that: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?”

His words led to a severe backlash from India and within Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting. The party members said that they anticipated that Nawaz’s statements would lead to trouble in the election campaign. Shehbaz Sharif assured them that he would convey their concerns.

