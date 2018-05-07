PML-N govt has damaged farmers beyond measure, says Bilawal

"Farmers are not getting the right prices for their crops," said Bilawal to an audience at Mandi Bahauddin. "The government is also not giving farmers seeds to plant. Where will these poor farmers go?"The Bhutto scion said that when the PPP was in power it had come up with policies that facilitated farmers and granted them rights."How can Nawaz Sharif claim that the country is progressing? Does he not see how farmers are living in Pakistan?"Bilawal criticized PTI chief Imran Khan during his speech as well, stating that the cricketer-turned-politician speaks for two hours but does not say anything important."All he does is talk and nothing else for two hours," said Bilawal. "Did Imran Khan's government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa establish any university or hospital in the past five years?"Bilawal said that both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan were incapable of doing anything for Pakistan since they both were ideologically similar. The PPP chairman said that Nawaz and Imran were both pursuing their own interests.“Their eyes are on the next election while my eyes are on the next generation,” he said.

Story first published: 7th May 2018