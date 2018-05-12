PML-N files petition in SC seeking NAB chairman’s removal

May 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PML-N’s Noor Awan filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of NAB chairman for ordering an inquiry into allegations that Nawaz Sharif had laundered $4.9b in India. 

The petition requested the court to remove the NAB chairman from his post as he had ordered action to be taken on a media report that had already been rejected by the State Bank.

The petition said that politicians level allegations to score points but an institution such as NAB should not function as a tool for such elements.

NAB’s press release from a couple of days ago said that the bureau’s chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, ordered an investigation against Sharif and other officials while taking notice of media reports.

“The amount of $4.9 billion was laundered to India’s national exchequer, leading to a rise in India’s foreign exchange reserves and affecting Pakistan,” read the statement.

Nawaz Sharif had asked NAB chairman to prove money laundering allegations against him or resign.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th May 2018

 

See Also

Sachin wanted to quit cricket after facing Wasim, Waqar on debut

May 12, 2018 8:24 pm

Imam-ul-Haq injured in 1st Test against Ireland

May 12, 2018 6:16 pm

Zulfiqar Mirza, PPP to hold separate rallies in Badin

May 12, 2018 5:16 pm

Former hockey Olympian Mansoor Ahmad passes away

May 12, 2018 4:57 pm

Water tankers will be just a click away with KWSB’s mobile app

May 12, 2018 4:30 pm

New bench formed for court contempt case against Talal Chaudhry

May 12, 2018 4:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.