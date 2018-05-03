PML-N Faisalabad VC assaults woman, police looks on helplessly

Malik Irfan can be seen charging towards a woman and kicking her in the face. The woman gets up and runs to save her life as the PML-N Faisalabad vice-chairman proceeds to thrash another woman.Residents intervened to save the women from a severe thrashing as police looked on helplessly. A disagreement regarding a illegal occupation of a house between Malik Irfan and a family had escalated into a physical conflict.Police booked Malik Irfan and 32 others for assaulting the women. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah spoke to SAMAA TV and condemned Irfan's actions."This is his individual action and in no way reflects the party's policy," he said.Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and ordered the CPO to prepare a report.

Story first published: 3rd May 2018