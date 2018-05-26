PM inaugurates Multan-Shujabad section of M-5 motorway, slams critics

May 26, 2018
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the Multan-Shujabad section of the M-5 motorway on Saturday. 

The prime minister spoke of the various projects undertaken by the PML-N-led federal government and how the promises made to Pakistanis were fulfilled.

He said that other provinces had not fared as well as Punjab and gave credit to Shehbaz Sharif for working day and night to serve the masses.

"Shehbaz Sharif has completed projects for Punjab that have been left incomplete since the past 60 years," he said.

He lashed out at former presidents General (r) Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari for not serving the people of Pakistan.

"I don't think Musharraf and Zardari wanted to serve the masses," he said. "Electricity was not produced during their tenures," he added.

The prime minister said that opponents had not served the people for the past five years but indulged only in abuses and allegations.

"Nothing good can be expected from the ones who abuse and hurl accusations," he said. "The decisions of politics and elections are made at polling stations," he added.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that the slogan of South Punjab should not be used in elections.
