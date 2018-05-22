PM gives go ahead to hold elections on July 25

May 22, 2018
Abbas Shabbir

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has given a green signal to hold forthcoming general elections on July 25 this year.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan sent a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain, seeking approval for elections on July 25, 26 or 27.

The President is currently out of country for performing Umrah and would sign the summary upon his return in next couple of days.

The PM has approved July 25 as election date.

However, the ECP will announce the polling schedule within a week after the President signs the summary.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd May 2018

 

See Also

Shopkeeper gunned down in Quetta

May 22, 2018 10:27 pm

Save lives, plant trees: Bringing down Karachi’s temperature

May 22, 2018 4:32 pm

PTI’s 100-day plan has been copied from Vision 2025, says Ahsan Iqbal

May 22, 2018 3:47 pm

Buttler to maintain attacking approach in Pakistan test

May 22, 2018 3:01 pm

No headway in caretaker PM name finalisation

May 22, 2018 12:10 pm

Pakistan to hold practice session ahead of Lord’s Test

May 22, 2018 11:54 am

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 22 May 2018
Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 22 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.