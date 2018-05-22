PM gives go ahead to hold elections on July 25

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has given a green signal to hold forthcoming general elections on July 25 this year.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan sent a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain, seeking approval for elections on July 25, 26 or 27.

The President is currently out of country for performing Umrah and would sign the summary upon his return in next couple of days.

The PM has approved July 25 as election date.

However, the ECP will announce the polling schedule within a week after the President signs the summary.

