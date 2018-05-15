PM defending Nawaz more than the state: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI’s spokesperson, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Abbasi was defending Nawaz Sharif more than the state on the Mumbai attacks statement.

“Nawaz Sharif has proven his enmity towards the state by stirring up the Mumbai attacks controversy,” said Chaudhry. “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, being the prime minister, has forgotten about Article 5 of the constitution.”

He said that the former prime minister was not ready to call Kulbhushan Jhadav a terrorist.

“Nawaz Sharif calls Kulbhushan Jhadav only a spy,” he said. “Has he been asleep since the past five years?”

He cautioned Shehbaz Sharif and the prime minister against defending Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI spokesperson said that while on one hand Nawaz Sharif claimed that his statement was based on the truth, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was claiming that Sharif’s words had been taken out of context.

