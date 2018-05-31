PM announces compensation, reward for saviors in AJK bridge collapse tragedy

May 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved compensation for the family of a teenager, Saim Shafaat, who lost his life while saving tourists following the collapse of a bridge in Neelum valley on May 13.

The PM has also approved reward for another youngster, Mukhtiar, who risked his own life to save the victims.

The PM has directed the Finance Division to immediately release Rs.3million for the parents of Saim Shafaat and Rs.1million for Mukhtiar in recognition of sacrifice and heroic efforts made during the unfortunate incident of bridge collapse.

12-year-old Saim Shafat sacrificed his life while making an effort to save the lives of tourists, while Mukhtiar risked his life to save two tourists from drowning.

APP

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st May 2018

 

