PM Abbasi to inaugurate first green field airport of Pakistan



New Islamabad International Airport is being inaugurated today with a capacity of nine million passengers annually.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the new facility.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, first incoming flight of Pakistan International Airlines from Karachi will land at the new airport at 11 am while first flight of the national airline will depart for Karachi at 12.30 pm.

Complete operation will commence from Thursday.

New Islamabad International Airport spans over an area of 4238 acres of land, and it is the first green field airport of the country. The airport is equipped with latest technology and best services for the passengers.

It has a passenger friendly terminal, two runways, three taxiways and a cargo apron which can accommodate large and small aircraft.

A cargo terminal, air traffic control complex, an oil depot and fire and rescue services are also part of the new facility.

The airport has a modular design which enables it to handle nine million passengers and 50,000 metric tons of cargo initially. -APP

Story first published: 1st May 2018