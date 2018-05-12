PM Abbasi: Elections to be held on time

May 12, 2018
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the general elections would be held on time and people should ignore the rumours in this regard.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan’s premier high-tech deep water container port in Karachi, Prime minister said government is striving to ensure smooth conduct of free and fair elections.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz never became part of any undemocratic initiative nor it would be in the future.

Prime Minister said only the public representative government could address public issues.

He reiterated that the constitution has defined the limits of every institution to ensure smooth functioning of the state organs.

He said the Deep Port project is critical for Pakistan as it would help handle the shipments from Central Asia, China and Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the government had executed record development projects after addressing all challenges like terrorism, energy crises and law and order situation in Karachi.

 

